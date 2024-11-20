Entertainment

Miley Cyrus gears up for 2025 visual album, inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic ‘The Wall’

The Grammys winner described her upcoming album 'hypnotizing and glamorous”

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Miley Cyrus is gearing up for an ambitious 2025 release, a ‘visual album’ inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall.

While conversing with Harper’s Bazaar, the Flower songstress announced her ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful.

Cyrus revealed that for her upcoming album, she is inspired by Pink Floyd’s seminal 1979 concept album The Wall and the 1982 companion film.

Speaking about the film, the Grammys winner said, “We really leaned in. And so I have this heart-first attachment to it,” adding, “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Cyrus called her upcoming album “hypnotizing and glamorous” and stated that he project is “a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

She added, “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Cyrus also brought in her boyfriend Maxx Morando, who is the producer and drummer for the band Liily, to work on producing several tracks for the project.

