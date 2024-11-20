Entertainment

Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck at Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift are nominated for several trophies in 2025 Grammy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck at Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck at Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck!

During an interview with People Magazine, the Winning Streak crooner spilled the bean on his starstruck encounter with Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“Taylor lived in Hendersonville for a while, and she had bought a playground. I used to push Bailee on that swingset that Taylor donated to Hendersonville. I wanted to tell her that when I met her, but I was so nervous I couldn’t even remember what swingset it was,” he told the outlet.

In 2010, the Lover singer, who went to high school in Hendersonville, collaborated with Little Tikes Commercial to rebuild the Kids Kingdom playground at Memorial Park, which had been destroyed by flooding.

Jelly further shared that Swift herself approach him at the Grammys, which his wife captured in the video and posted on TikTok with caption, “When your hubby gets to meet his crush finally.”

“My wife [Bunnie Xo] said, ‘I think Taylor’s coming over to holler at you.’ It was like the Red Sea parted for her,” he recalled.

Roll further added, “I’m looking at Taylor Swift and I have a reason to explain to her why I like her so much, and I’m going, ‘You built the swingset somewhere, my daughter, I pushed her on it.’ I did so bad! Definitely was at a loss for words in that moment.”

Jelly Roll may have a chance to redeem himself at the 2025 Grammy Awards in February, as both he and Taylor Swift are nominated for several trophies.

Gabriel Macht to reprise Harvey Specter in ‘Suits’ spinoff
Gabriel Macht to reprise Harvey Specter in ‘Suits’ spinoff
Miley Cyrus gears up for 2025 visual album, inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic ‘The Wall’
Miley Cyrus gears up for 2025 visual album, inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic ‘The Wall’
Selena Gomez opens up about most impactful advice she’s ever received
Selena Gomez opens up about most impactful advice she’s ever received
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on 6-year age gap with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on 6-year age gap with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite at 'Lee' screening
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite at 'Lee' screening
Liam Payne son Bear breaks hearts with emotional tribute to his father's funeral
Liam Payne son Bear breaks hearts with emotional tribute to his father's funeral
Liam Payne funeral: Girls Aloud' Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh support bandmate Cheryl
Liam Payne funeral: Girls Aloud' Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh support bandmate Cheryl
Paul Mescal: Here's everything to know about rising Irish actor
Paul Mescal: Here's everything to know about rising Irish actor
Liam Payne funeral reunites One Direction stars Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan
Liam Payne funeral reunites One Direction stars Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ party aftermath sparks controversy with startling evidence
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ party aftermath sparks controversy with startling evidence
Cher makes shocking revelation about childhood in bombshell memoir
Cher makes shocking revelation about childhood in bombshell memoir
How Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes missed roles in 'Wicked'?
How Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes missed roles in 'Wicked'?