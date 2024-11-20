Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck at Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift leaves Jelly Roll starstruck!
During an interview with People Magazine, the Winning Streak crooner spilled the bean on his starstruck encounter with Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
“Taylor lived in Hendersonville for a while, and she had bought a playground. I used to push Bailee on that swingset that Taylor donated to Hendersonville. I wanted to tell her that when I met her, but I was so nervous I couldn’t even remember what swingset it was,” he told the outlet.
In 2010, the Lover singer, who went to high school in Hendersonville, collaborated with Little Tikes Commercial to rebuild the Kids Kingdom playground at Memorial Park, which had been destroyed by flooding.
Jelly further shared that Swift herself approach him at the Grammys, which his wife captured in the video and posted on TikTok with caption, “When your hubby gets to meet his crush finally.”
“My wife [Bunnie Xo] said, ‘I think Taylor’s coming over to holler at you.’ It was like the Red Sea parted for her,” he recalled.
Roll further added, “I’m looking at Taylor Swift and I have a reason to explain to her why I like her so much, and I’m going, ‘You built the swingset somewhere, my daughter, I pushed her on it.’ I did so bad! Definitely was at a loss for words in that moment.”
Jelly Roll may have a chance to redeem himself at the 2025 Grammy Awards in February, as both he and Taylor Swift are nominated for several trophies.