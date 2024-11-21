Angelina Jolie reflects on heartbreaking first opera lesson for ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie is sharing her first experience of opera lessons for her role in Maria!
During a conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Thursday, November 21, the Maleficent actress reflected on her character, Maria Callas, in the upcoming biographical psychological drama.
The actress also recalled the efforts she made to transform into the character of the iconic American opera singer, Maria Callas, for which she took opera lessons.
However, the Eternals actress also revealed the heartbreaking incident that happened during her first opera lesson.
She recalled, "So my first lesson, I took a deep breath and just cried... and then left!"
In the clip shared by PEOPLE, the host asked Jolie to elaborate how the lessons worked as a “therapy” for her, which she said in an October interview to Variety.
"We all don't realize that different things that happen to us in our life — I know you've been through many things — we hold them in our body. Everything is just locked somewhere to help us keep going. And so to really sing, and sing very fully, you have to unlock all of that,” replied Angelina Jolie.
In the past interview, the actress noted, "There’s something primal about finding your own voice within your own body. It brings up certain emotions that you may have not wanted to confront, and there’s no way to sing at your full voice and your full emotion without confronting your feelings and your limitations.”
Angelina Jolie starrer Maria is slated to release in the US on November 27, 2024.