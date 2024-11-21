Lee Min Ho starrer ‘When the Stars Gossip’ drops exciting premiere date

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip has finally revealed the premiere date of the show!
On Wednesday, November 20, Netflix shared a carousel of snaps on its Instagram handle that featured several stills from the upcoming South Korean science fiction and romantic comedy drama along with revealing the release date of the highly anticipated TV series.
The post’s caption, which was written in Korean, translates, “Our spaceship is about to depart. The story of the extraterrestrial life of Boss Eve, who works in a zero-gravity space station, and an uninvited dinosaur with a secret mission.”
Announcing the premiere date, Netflix penned, “Korea's first space office series
“A romantic comedy about an astronaut and a tourist who meet and fall in love at a space station. Gong Ryong is an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) with a strong sense of responsibility who arrives at the space station as a tourist. Meanwhile, Eve Kim is a Korean-American astronaut,” read the series’ plot on My Drama List.
When the Stars Gossip features an ensemble cast that includes Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se, and Kim Joo Hun.
The show will also feature Park Jin Joo’s special appearance.