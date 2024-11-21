Entertainment

Beyoncé receives support from Billy Ray Cyrus over CMA Awards snub

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Beyoncé has received unwavering support from Billy Ray Cyrus over unexpected Country Music Awards snub.

The Achy Breaky Heart crooner called out the star-studded award show for not nominating the pop icon’s first-ever country album, Cowboy Carter.

Taking to Instagram he penned, “Congratulations to ALL @cma nominees! I'm so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles. @lilnasx and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year.”

“But you wouldn't have seen it because they didn't air it in the show. I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled,” Billy noted.

Moreover, his daughter Miley Cyrus also teamed up with Queen Bey for II MOST WANTED from Cowboy Carter album.

Billy concluded the post, But she knows that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission.... or approval from any of their judges. ‘When ya knock em out.... Ya don't need no judge’ - Muhammad Ali.”

Many other Hollywood celebrities were shocked over Beyoncé’s snub including Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

