 Selena Gomez reflects on ‘best moment’ of her career at ‘Emilia Pérez’ press tour

Selena Gomez is sharing the “best moment” of her career amid massive success of Emilia Pérez!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the American singer and actress, 32, shared a string of snaps from her recent appearance at the ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event that was held in Los Angeles just a day ago.
In her post, the Only Murders in the Building songstress reflected on the experience of being a part of the event and expressed gratitude to ELLE USA for “recognizing and celebrating” her 2024 French musical crime comedy film, Emilia Pérez.
“Thank you so much @elleusa for recognizing and celebrating @emiliaperezfilm,” wrote the Ice Cream singer.
She also reflected on her career’s best moment and penned, “To be a part of a wonderful, talented and inspiring group of women was one of the best moments so in my career!”
In the snaps, Selena Gomez looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish black Ralph Lauren suit that was detailed with sparkling beads.
Opting for nude makeup for the evening, the singer styled her hair in a chic bob.
The second photo featured Gomez beaming with her girl gang at the event, while third slide showcased a clip in which the Rare Beauty founder was seen flaunting her award received during the event.
Next in the slides were some more heartwarming moments of the glamorous evening.
“Seeing you happy is all that matters to us,” commented a fan on the post, while another gushed, “Gorgeous.”
A fan page dropped a comment stating, “So proud of you Queen.”
Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez recently made its debut on Netflix in the US, UK, and Canada on November 13, 2024.