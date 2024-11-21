Entertainment

Miley Cyrus addresses new beau first time after Liam Hemsworth divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in December 2018 & their divorce was finalised in January 2020

  November 21, 2024
Miley Cyrus has gotten candid about new boyfriend Maxx Morando after divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The Disney alum also reflected on the five-year age gap between her new partner.

"He grew up with a laptop (and) I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she told Harper's Bazaar, adding, Maxx is the "coolest kid in Brooklyn."

Miley, 31, has been dating Maxx, 26, for the last three years.

The Party in the U.S.A singer continued, "Honestly, he's raised our dog off Reddit. I'm like, 'Are you sure we're supposed to be doing this?' And he's like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

Even though the five years age difference between the couple might not seem like a huge matter, the songstress admitted that generational gap between them is vast.

Miley revealed that Maxx "looks at life really differently than I do," continuing, "He's very similar to me. We just don't take life too seriously.”

"I worked with my dad forever. That's how me and my ex-husband (Liam Hemsworth) met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much,” she recalled meeting Liam.

Notably, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in December 2018 & their divorce was finalised in January 2020

