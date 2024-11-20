Miley Cyrus breaks silence on 6-year age gap with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is embracing the age gap with her beau Maxx Morando!
During a new cover story interview with Harper's Bazaar, published on November 20, the 32-years-old singer opened up about her age gap with 26-year-old boyfriend Morando.
"He looks at life really differently than I do," she told the outlet.
Cyrus went on to say, "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."
The pop star further shared of her similarities with Morando despite of their age-gap.
During the interview, the Flowers singer also revealed that gearing up to release a new visual album, currently titled Something Beautiful, which also features contributions from Morando.
"I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much,” she confessed.
In 2023, Morando co-wrote and produced the track Handstand from Cyrus' 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation.
“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” Cyrus further added of her upcoming album.
To note, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been romantically linked since December 2021.