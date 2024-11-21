Entertainment

Liam Payne funeral: Simon Cowell breaks down in heartbreaking moment

The One Direction alum, Liam Payne, was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


Simon Cowell struggled to hold back tears at Liam Payne’s heartbreaking funeral!

The former One Direction alum, who passed away tragically last month after falling off his hotel room balcony, was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20, in the presence of his loved ones in the UK.

Payne’s funeral, which marked the attendance of several notable celebrities, also saw Simon Cowell, 65, appearance.

During one of the emotional moments, the English TV personality and entrepreneur was captured breaking down and crying as he mourned the loss of the late singer.

He was captured consoling the Night Changes singer’s parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, as they were grieving the death of their beloved son.

Simon Cowell at Liam Payne funeral
In one snap, he was also seen wiping off his tears, and looked somber while walking hand in hand with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

The funeral, which was held in a 12th century church northwest of London, also saw the reunion of the whole One Direction band that included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

In the viral snaps, the pop stars appeared all gloomy and emotional at Liam Payne’s funeral.

For the uninformed, the preliminary autopsy report of the singer revealed that he sustained multiple internal and external injuries after falling from the balcony.

