Selena Gomez reveals ‘biggest challenges’ in acting gigs despite hit movies

The Rare Beauty founder attended ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on November 19, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Selena Gomez has opened up about the struggles of landing acting roles despite her stellar career.

The Rare Beauty founder shared that she no longer reveals her name while applying for film and TV roles due to being typecast.

During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena admitted that at one point she was “almost done” with music and wanted to focus on acting as it was “the field that I originally wanted to be in.”

She told another media outlet, “Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in. And I’ve been very strategic and trying my hardest to pick projects that are going to be compelling and not necessarily what people would envision me doing.”

The “biggest challenge” she has faced in the acting career was getting rejected for being “too young” and for being well-known.

“I’ll sometimes send in a tape when they don’t know it’s me, or if it’s in person, my managers will just say, ‘oh, we have a client that’ll have a read’, and most of the time, they’ll go, ‘OK’,” the Disney alum noted.

On the work front, Selena is enjoying the success of her new film, Emilia Pérez.

She was also spotted at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles earlier this week.

