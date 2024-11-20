Sci-Tech

OpenAI introduces free AI training courses for teachers

Free courses will help teachers understand the basics of artificial intelligence

  • November 20, 2024
OpenAI and non-profit partner Common Sense Media have launched a free training course for teachers aimed at demystifying artificial intelligence and prompt engineering, the organizations said on Wednesday.

The move comes as OpenAI is stepping up efforts to highlight the positive role in education of its ChatGPT chatbot whose launch in November 2022 kicked off a generative AI craze and made it one of the world's fastest-growing applications.

"My goal in this role is to put AI into the hands of every student and every teacher… and also give them the skills to learn how to do it responsibly and effectively," Belsky told Reuters. Belsky said that student adoption of ChatGPT is “very, very high,” and parents are generally supportive, viewing AI skills as essential for future careers.

