Meta expands live translation feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses users

Meta has announced new colour lens combinations for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, alongside some other advanced features.
The Menlo Park-based tech giant revealed on Thursday, April 24, 2025, that Ray-Ban smart glasses now include live translation, the ability to send messages and make calls through Instagram, and conversations with Meta AI based on what you’re searching for.
To note, live translation was first teased at Meta Connect 2024 last October and saw a limited rollout through Meta’s Early Access Programme in select countries.
Meta has widely launched it to all the markets where the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available.
You can hold a conversation with someone who speaks English, French, Italian, or Spanish, and hear a real-time translation through the smart glasses in your preferred language.
If you download a language pack in advance, you can use the live translations feature without Wi-Fi or access to a cellular network, making it more convenient to use while travelling abroad.
Additionally available today are new colour lens combinations for the Ray-Ban Meta Skyler frame style.
They can now be purchased in shiny chalky grey with sapphire Transitions lenses, while shiny black can now be paired with clear or green tinted lenses.
According to Meta, Live AI allows the Meta AI smart assistant to continuously see what you do for more natural conversations and is now “coming soon to general availability in the US and Canada.”
It is worth noting that Meta is planning to release its Ray-Ban smart glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates soon.