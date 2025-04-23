Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut

Instagram has launched the “Edits” app, nearly three months after it was first announced.
The Menlo Park-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, that it is a mobile video editing solution which brings a suite of creative tools, such as high-quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range.
Meta’s ‘Edits’ app features
Meta Platforms, the parent company, stated that “Edits” users can use artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to edit their videos with even more creativity, using features such as AI image animation and other effects.
According to the company, the app aims to help creators express themselves better on any platform, rather than being limited to Facebook and Instagram.
Creators can adjust their camera settings for frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range. They can capture up to 10-minute videos in higher quality compared to Instagram.
On the “Edits” app, the keyframing feature allows you to pinpoint the exact moments to animate the position, rotation, and scale of the clips.
Notably, there is a wide range of typefaces, sound and voice effects, filters, stickers, and other elements are available.
Videos created with “Edits” can be easily shared on Meta's apps, such as Facebook and Instagram.
It is worth noting that creators can export the videos and post them on other platforms without a watermark.
'Edits' app availability
“Edits” is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and the Google Play Store.