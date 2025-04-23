Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut

Videos created with 'Edits' can be easily shared on other Meta apps

Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut

Instagram has launched the “Edits” app, nearly three months after it was first announced.

The Menlo Park-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, that it is a mobile video editing solution which brings a suite of creative tools, such as high-quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range.

Meta’s ‘Edits’ app features

Meta Platforms, the parent company, stated that “Edits” users can use artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to edit their videos with even more creativity, using features such as AI image animation and other effects.

According to the company, the app aims to help creators express themselves better on any platform, rather than being limited to Facebook and Instagram.

Creators can adjust their camera settings for frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range. They can capture up to 10-minute videos in higher quality compared to Instagram.

Source: Meta
Source: Meta

On the “Edits” app, the keyframing feature allows you to pinpoint the exact moments to animate the position, rotation, and scale of the clips.

Notably, there is a wide range of typefaces, sound and voice effects, filters, stickers, and other elements are available.

Videos created with “Edits” can be easily shared on Meta's apps, such as Facebook and Instagram.

It is worth noting that creators can export the videos and post them on other platforms without a watermark.

'Edits' app availability 

“Edits” is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs

Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Meghan Markles faces big blow from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation

New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut

Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets
SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices
Android 16 Beta 4 bug removes long-press lock screen shortcuts on several devices