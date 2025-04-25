King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025

King Charles has released a poignant message to mark Anzac Day 2025.
As per the statement, this year holds special significance as it marks two major milestones: the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The British monarch released the message for Australian Veterans of the Second World War on the Royal Family website.
Charles stated, “As we approach the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, it is with great admiration that I write to thank you, once again, for your selfless service in those most difficult and dangerous times.”
He added, “The passing of the years has in no way diminished the courageous deeds of those who sacrificed so much in the line of duty and in the pursuit of peace, freedom and justice. For many years now, you have carried the memory of that dreadful conflict, and the weight of grief for others who fell in your country’s service.”
His majesty said that he was always deeply touched when he heard about the love and pride veterans felt for their fallen comrades and family members, and that there were few days when they didn't think of them.
King Charles expresses ‘profound gratitude’:
In the same statement, King Charles expressed “profound gratitude” for having a “my peaceful childhood.”
The monarch wrote, “Like others of my generation, I owe my peaceful childhood to the steadfast efforts of those of your comrades, with yourselves, in overcoming tyranny. For this I feel the most profound gratitude.”
Charles concluded the message by paying "special tribute" to Australian and New Zealand veterans.