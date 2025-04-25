Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit

The Prince of Wales paid a personal visit to Mentivity House in South London for a delightful engagement

  April 25, 2025
Prince William enjoyed a great time with young people during his visit to Mentivity House.

Taking to the official joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, April 24, the father-of-three shared a video from his latest outing in South London, in which he paid a visit to a community-focused youth centre.

In the video, the founder and CEO of the organization, Sayce Holmes-Lewis could be seen walking alongside William as he gave teh Prince a tour of the centre.

He also opened up about the background and inspiration behind his meaningful organization and shared, “Mentivity is a mentoring organization. It was founded in 2016 to really meet the needs of young people.”

“We really prioritize alternative education, supporting young people, but using their aspirations and linking their passions to careers to create real, visible, viable pathways where they can experience success and that’s the key thing for us and it is really about replacing the youth services that have been depleted in this area, and it’s really important for young people to experience joy, happiness, and through play,” Jayce added.

The video showcased Prince William cheerfully meeting the kids at Mentivity and also excitedly participating in some video games with them.

He also had some conversation with key members of the organization and engaged in a meeting with them.

Prince William’s upcoming visit:

The Prince of Wales is scheduled to attend Pope Francis’s funeral mass at St. Peter’s Square on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

