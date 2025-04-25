Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

Prince William returns to royal duties and receives unwavering support from fans

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

Prince William has returned to the royal duties ahead of attending Pope Francis’ funeral on father King Charles behalf.

On April 24, the Prince of Wales visited the Mentivity House on the Aylesbury Estate near Elephant and Castle to spend time with young leaders.

During the outing, he also met a lot of fans including one enthusiastic resident named Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, 50.

She gave a hug to William, noting, "Let me give you a hug. I see a Prince! A King of England!"

He replied, "Do you want to come on the visit as well? Are we going to go around together?"

Another fan asked for a selfie, to which Charles’ eldest son responded, "Go for it, you've got to be quick."

He also played football game with a group of teenagers, a friendly match between his team, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich.

Before losing 2-0, William surrendered to the young players, "I'll only be ten seconds, I'm terrible at this.”

Prince William issues first statement after returning to royal duties:

After concluding the solo outing, Prince William shared a poignant message on his Instagram.

He wrote, “Great to be at Mentivity House in South London and to see how it provides a safe and inspiring space for young people. As an organisation built on trust, listening, and a deep understanding of local needs, @mentivity is an outstanding example of what’s possible when those at the grassroots are empowered.”

The Prince of Wales also shared another post, noting, "Witnessing how young people from the local community are being supported and heard through the work of @mentivity Mentivity in South London."

For those unversed, Prince William is set to attend the funeral service of Pope Francis. The late pontiff passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025

King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour

UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets

WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement
Prince William faces pressure after Beatrice, Eugenie recent move
Prince William faces pressure after Beatrice, Eugenie recent move
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone
Queen Mary steps back into spotlight after marking special milestone
Prince William, Princess Kate to relive early romance days in 14th anniversary trip
Prince William, Princess Kate to relive early romance days in 14th anniversary trip
Meghan Markle pens sweet note after attending TIME100 with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle pens sweet note after attending TIME100 with Prince Harry
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home