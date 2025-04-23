Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple has released the latest public beta 2 software, which is currently available for testing on macOS Sequoia 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, and more.
Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the first public betas for the next few software releases.
Apple releases Public beta 2 for macOS 15.5 and more
macOS 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, and more released in public beta following the updates had already been accessible for developers for a few upcoming weeks.
iOS 18.5 and macOS Sequoia 15.5 received several minor updates, and a few latest features have been found.
The iOS Mail app includes an option for switching off Contact Photos and Group by Sender for a look that’s similar to the iOS 17 Mail app.
In addition, it consists of a few minor updates to how AppleCare info is showcased.
The software is likely to majorly focus on bug fixes and security enhancements.
The company is expected to launch iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and macOS Sequoia 15.5 in early to mid-May.
How to install Apple public beta 2 software
To install Apple’s public beta 2 software, launch the Settings app, then click on “General” -> “Software Update” on iPhone and iPad devices.
Now click on System Settings” -> “General” -> “Software Update.” on the Mac device after joining the company’s beta software program through its website.