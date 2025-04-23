Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple's public beta 2 software is likely to primarily focus on bug fixes and security enhancements

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple has released the latest public beta 2 software, which is currently available for testing on macOS Sequoia 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, and more.

Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the first public betas for the next few software releases.

Apple releases Public beta 2 for macOS 15.5 and more

macOS 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, and more released in public beta following the updates had already been accessible for developers for a few upcoming weeks.

iOS 18.5 and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 received several minor updates, and a few latest features have been found.

The iOS Mail app includes an option for switching off Contact Photos and Group by Sender for a look that’s similar to the iOS 17 Mail app.

In addition, it consists of a few minor updates to how AppleCare info is showcased.

The software is likely to majorly focus on bug fixes and security enhancements.

The company is expected to launch iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 in early to mid-May.

How to install Apple public beta 2 software

To install Apple’s public beta 2 software, launch the Settings app, then click on “General” -> “Software Update” on iPhone and iPad devices.

Now click on System Settings” -> “General” -> “Software Update.” on the Mac device after joining the company’s beta software program through its website.

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family

Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
iPhone 17 Pro design leaks: Major changes expected to next model
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
YouTube Music introduces lyric sharing on Android: Here's how it works
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
WhatsApp unveils new feature to browse photos, videos and GIFs in channels
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
Instagram plans to use AI to crack down on teens pretending to be adults
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
SpaceX lauches 32nd resupply cargo to ISS for NASA crew
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets
Samsung expands fresh Galaxy S25 series update to new markets