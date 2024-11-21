Ian Boggs joins stellar cast of new show ‘Predictably Single’

Ian Boggs is a social media influencer and a YouTuber who will star in an upcoming show, Predictably Single.
Predictably Single stars Jacqueline Sophia London, Jessenia Gallegos and Ian.
Xavier Bastidas and Jessenia Gallegos directorial series is initially set to release on February 14, 2026.
He started his social media career by creating movie-like shots out of stories that he writes himself. He even star in those cool videos while utilising his expertise in VFX.
Ian has created a huge fan base on social media platforms, where he has earned more than 2 million followers on Instagram and 18 million subscribers on YouTube.
Let’s find out more about the talented Japanese boy who has taken internet by storm.
How did Ian Boggs get famous?
Ian Boggs became famous by creating and sharing videos on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok
He is also known for his storytelling and acting videos, as well as skits and lifestyle blogs.
One of the major achievements of his life is that his videos have been viewed more than 30 billion times.
What is the age of Ian Boggs?
Ian Boggs was born on November 11, 1998, in Japan. The 26-year old TikToker is passionate about travelling and has visited to over 20 countries.
Who does Ian Boggs play in Marvel?
Ian Boggs has not played a single character in Marvel but he is known for his role of Major Boba in 2023 hit show, Ginormo.