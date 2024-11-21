Maee Rozayy gives glimpses of her precious bond with kids

Maee Rozayy had a precious mother-daughter moment in the latest Instagram clip!
The social media influencer, who is a hairstylist, is famed for her expert skills of styling her clients’ hair into neat and sleek braids. She is also loved by her followers for sharing peeks into her family and bond with kids.
On Wednesday, November 20, Maee Rozayy turned to her Instagram account, braidsbymaeeee, where she shared a fun video, displaying her joyful reaction when her children ask for approval before doing anything.
“They be coming in my room looking for my approval and I love it,” she captioned.
The clip featured her daughter apparently getting ready to step out, before which she came to her mom and asked opinions on how she looks.
“POV: I’m really my kids biggest hype man,” read the caption in the video.
Rozayy’s daughter also got her approval on the overall looks and the proud mother also helped her girl choose the shoes that coordinated well with the outfit.
The post was quick to grab attention of Maee Rozayy’s fans who swamped the comment section with their heartwarming responses.
“I love to see her hyping her baby girl up,” wrote one, while another praised, “Man I wish I had a momma like you. You’re such an amazing mother.”
A third laughed, “You always saying she in your closet but you be the one giving it to her.”
Maee Rozayy age:
Maee Rozayy, who will turn 32 next month, was born on December 29, 1992 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She shares four daughters with her husband.
Maee Rozayy Instagram:
The social media influencer, Maee Rozayy, who joined Instagram with the username, braidsbymaeeee, got her account verified in July 2024, and currently has 494K followers.
Maee Rozayy TikTok:
Along with a successful hairstyling career, Maee Rozayy is also famed on TikTok with username, maeerozayy92. The mother-of-four has 1.1 million followers on TikTok.
Maee Rozayy YouTube channel:
Besides successful Instagram and TikTok accounts, Maee Rozayy also runs a YouTube channel, The Lucas Family, that has 15.3K subscribers.