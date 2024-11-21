Prince Harry thrives in solo spotlight while Meghan Markle takes step back

Prince Harry has embraced solo appearances in his professional life, stepping into the spotlight independently as Meghan Markle takes a step back.
This shift in their approach to public engagements has sparked observations about Harry’s evolving demeanor and his natural enthusiasm for causes like the Invictus Games.
Body language expert Darren Stanton highlighted Harry's presence without Meghan. While Harry often focused on Meghan's well-being during their joint outings, his solo presence at the Invictus Games in Vancouver has showcased his personal engagement and happiness.
Stanton remarked, “Here, we tend to see more of his protective nature than his individual emotion as he puts Meghan's feelings above his own.”
However, attending the event alone, Harry appeared fully immersed in his role, visibly passionate about the games he has long championed.
The Duchess of Sussex's absence from this event is notable, given her history of attending Invictus engagements since 2017. Earlier this year, she joined Harry in Vancouver for promotional events but has recently stepped back from such commitments.
Stanton added, “Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing and who he is meeting. His passion here is incredibly visible, which isn’t surprising given the Invictus Games has a huge place in his heart.”
Harry’s demeanor during his CFL Grey Cup appearance further reflected his authenticity and excitement, as he enthusiastically interacted with fans.
Stanton emphasised, “There’s nothing fake about his expression here. He’s completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done. He can focus on being himself and on interacting with those around him.”
Despite this independence, Meghan is expected to accompany Harry to Vancouver for the games in February 2024, with reports suggesting they might bring their son, Prince Archie, along.
This separation in their professional lives highlights Harry’s ability to thrive independently while continuing to balance his dedication to family and shared causes.