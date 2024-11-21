Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son appears in court after arrest

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has appeared in court to face allegations of rape.
As per Sky News, the 27-year-old objected to a police request to place him in preventative jail amid the investigation process.
On Monday, Borg Høiby was arrested and the officers said that the arrest was made on suspicion of sex with "someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act".
Borg Hoiby's lawyer, Oeyvind Bratlien, said in defence of his client that he is innocent and the hearing was held in secret.
To note, in three months it is the second time that Borg Hoiby was behind bars as police briefly detained him on 4 August following a disturbance in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.
In the August incident, he was suspected of a physical assault against a woman he had been in a relationship with.
Later he confessed with regret that he assaulted the woman while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and damaging her apartment.
Notably, Borg Hoiby is the son of Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon.
But he is not in the line of royal succession therefore he has no title.
On Tuesday, Crown Prince Haakon told Norwegian TV, "These are serious allegations Marius now faces, and we are of course thinking of all those affected."