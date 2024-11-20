Prince Harry’s memoir driven by need for catharsis, not financial gain

Despite the underwhelming performance of Prince Harry's Spare paperback edition, royal commentator Jennie Bond believes the Duke of Sussex won’t be troubled by its lack of success.
The book, released on October 24, only reached 73rd place in the UK charts and sold just 3,000 copies in its second week, falling outside the UK Top 50.
The paperback edition of Spare, published by Penguin Random House, remained unchanged from the original version, with no added updates or promotional interviews.
This lack of new content, coupled with Harry’s decision not to participate in interviews, likely contributed to its disappointing sales.
Despite the setbacks, Jennie Bond doesn’t believe Harry will be upset by the book’s poor showing.
She told OK: “I don’t think he will be particularly upset about this. He made an awful lot of money from the original contract and, whatever he says, he is already a very wealthy man. I don’t think his decision to write Spare was ever a predominantly financial decision.
"I think he really wanted the world to know how he felt about his life, his family and the way he felt the Palace treated him. I think he has made a conscious decision to move on from all the bitterness and had no interest in dredging up more stories for the paperback. That has to be a good decision for everyone involved.”
The original edition of Spare sold over 700,000 copies in the UK alone and became an international sensation, selling more than six million copies worldwide across print and audio formats.
It even set a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book, with 1.4 million copies sold on its first day in the US, Canada, and the UK.