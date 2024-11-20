Kate Middleton raises concerns with crucial decision about royal life 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024

Princess Kate has seemingly made a crucial decision about her appearance at a key royal event.

For the unversed, the future Queen raised concerns by skipping a glitzy Diplomatic Corps Reception despite marking her return to royal duties. 

Prince William made a solo appearance at the event, leaving royal fans to question Catherine's absence. 

Now, reports claim that the Princess of Wales is focusing on her health as the road to recovery from her cancer is long.

Moreover, Kate Middleton also vowed to work on her passion projects behind the scenes.

Robert Jobson, a royal commentator told Hello!, "Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms."

Moreover, royal author Robert Hardman stated, "There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work."

"The Palace will be keen to manage expectations. If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case. So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," the royal expert added. 

