Princess Anne achieves huge milestone with mind-blowing move

Princess Anne created history with her mind blowing move in new Royal engagement.
Just one day after clinching the top position in the list of "Hardest Working Royal of 2024", the Princess Royal made another powerful move.
The beloved sister of King Charles and Prince Andrew opened the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world on November 20, 2024.
King Charles III cherished this new milestone of his sister with a sweet message alongside her photos on Royal Family's Instagram account.
Anne looked radiant in a red trench coat, which she wore underneath a grey jacket, pairing it with a red muffler.
The carousel also included fresh photos of the newly inaugurated bridge.
"In Suffolk, The Princess Royal has opened the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world," the caption alongside the photos read.
It further added, "The Gull Wing Bridge was named after the wings of a gull by three young people, Eva, Jack and Hayden, in a school competition."
Revealing the inaugural process, the Royal Family's statement added, "The Princess Royal went into the control room and pressed a button to raise the bridge, allowing through The Excelsior, a traditional Lowestoft fishing smack."
It is pertinent to note, her "Royal Highness is Patron of the Excelsior Trust, which restored and operates the boat."