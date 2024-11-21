Trending

AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors

The ‘Kun Faya Kun’ composer and his bassist Mohini Dey announced their respective divorces on the same day

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s lawyer is addressing Mohini Dey’s rumored link to the couple’s divorce!

The Indian musical composer and record producer, 57, who recently parted ways from his wife after a 29-year-long marriage, is speculated to have an affair with his longtime bassist, Dey, 28, with whom the singer has worked on several tours.

On Tuesday, the Kun Faya Kun singer announced his divorce from Banu, soon after which his bassist also revealed pulling the plug on her marriage, leading to the rumors suggesting that the duo may have some sort of link.

However, AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s attorney, Vandana Shah, in an interview with Republic TV dismissed the speculations stating, “There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own.”

She also addressed the ex-couple’s financial matter and noted that they have not talked about it yet.

"Not as yet. It has not come to this stage. It would be an amicable divorce. Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage," she explained.

AR Rahman and his ex-wife Saira Banu cited “significant emotional strain” as their reason behind the shocking separation.

