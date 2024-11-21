Australia introduces ‘landmark’ under-16 social media ban bill in parliament

Sci-Tech

  November 21, 2024
The center-left government of Australia has introduced the “landmark” social media ban for children under 16 bill in the parliament.

According to Reuters, the under-16 social media ban presented in the parliament on Thursday, November 21, 2024, proposed that up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) fines be imposed on the social media platform over systematic breaches.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland told parliament, “For too many young Australians, social media can be harmful. Almost two-thirds of 14 to 17-year-old Australians have viewed extremely harmful content online, including drug abuse, suicide, or self-harm.”

“Social media has a social responsibility ... that's why we are making big changes to hold platforms to account for user safety,” she added.

Australia is planning to introduce an age verification system to prevent underage use. The system could include biometrics or government identification to make sure that the user is not underage.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement, “This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we're sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act.”

After the approval of the bill, the highest age limit of the social media users in Australia would be 16 years, and there would be no exemption for parental consent. Already existing underage accounts would also get affected.

To note, this is the strictest and toughest social media rule introduced by any country in the world for the minor’s online safety.

