Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report

  April 06, 2025
Samsung’s Android 15 update (One UI 7) has experienced several delays, with the stable launch starting six months after Google finalised Android 15.

The beta wasn’t released until December 2024, and the flagship Galaxy s25 users had access upon its January launch.

However, the stable variant is reportedly set to launch next week, according to 9to5Google. 

Another report suggested that Samsung One UI 8 based on the Android 16 update appears to be on a faster track.

It is reportedly slated to launch coinciding with the release of the company’s advanced foldables, such as Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in July.

Notably, its launch may skip the company’s usual minor updates (like 7.1).

However, it remains unclear whether other devices, including Galaxy S25 and other last-gen Galaxy devices, will receive the One UI 8 update.

The faster pace indicates a significant enhancement over the One UI 7 timeline. 

If the reports turn out to be true, Samsung may release One UI 8 as early as July, potentially making its foldable the first non-Pixel devices to ship with Android 16.

