OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images

OpenAI is currently testing watermarks for images created only with the free account

  April 07, 2025
OpenAI is currently testing the latest watermark for its recently launched image generation model, which is part of the ChatGPT-4o model.

This significant move aims to increase the number of users generating Studio Ghibli-style artwork using the model.

Ghibli garnered widespread attraction with its unique capabilities, enabling users to create real-time visuals.

Related: ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free

Initially, this model was only limited to paid users; however, it is now available to all users, including those with free subscriptions.

AI researcher Tibor Blaho found that OpenAI is currently working on the latest watermark for images generated using the free variant of the app.

The leading AI chatbot is currently testing watermarks for images created only with the free account. However, ChatGPT Plus subscribers can save images without the watermark.

It remains unclear whether OpenAI will proceed with its plans to watermark images or not.

ChatGPT manufacturer trained its AI model on a large dataset of images and text, allowing users to generate captivating images.

On the sidelines, the company is working on an ImageGen API, enabling developers to build their products using the flagship model.

RelatedChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style images trend raises AI copyright concerns 

