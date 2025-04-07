Sci-Tech

Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X

Parody account holders will use different images of X accounts belonging to those they seek to represent

  • April 07, 2025
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
X (formerly Twitter) is set to introduce strict rules for parody accounts, preventing any confusion on the platform.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, X revealed that from April 10, accounts which impersonate another user or person must use keywords, such as "fake" or "parody" at the start of their account names.

Moreover, the platform will require parody account holders to use different images of the X accounts belonging to those they seek to represent.

It is worth mentioning that some users complained about confusion caused by parody accounts on the platform, such as those impersonating X owner Elon Musk.

In a post, X stated, "These changes are designed to help users better understand the unaffiliated nature of PCF accounts and reduce the risk of confusion or impersonation.”

It encouraged affected accounts to update their profiles by the enforcement date.

A recent post by one Elon Musk parody account, which has more than one million followers, told users to "like and comment" for the chance to win a Tesla.

Earlier in January, X released labels for parody accounts, building on its rules requiring users engaging in impersonation for the purpose of entertainment to identify themselves as such.

These, and the platform's blue tick verification system, have been cited as tools to prevent misleading impersonation while allowing speech and discussion.

Many parody accounts on X identify their parody nature in brackets at the end of user names, but this is not a fool-proof measure.

If a parody account's name is particularly long, and only a shortened version appears in feeds or replies, users can unwittingly duped.

