Sci-Tech

Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display

There will be several exciting astronomical events to observe in April, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display

Sky gazers are in for a treat as two meteor showers will occur at the same time in April.

During the month, particularly from April 20 to 26, people in the Northern Hemisphere can witness two meteor showers happening simultaneously, the Lyrids and the Eta Aquarids.

These meteors, referred to as fireballs, will be visible in the sky.

The Lyrids come from Comet Thatcher and reach their peak in late April, with around 18 meteors per hour being visible.

To see the Lyrids meteor shower clearly, viewers should watch during the darkest part of the night, after the moon has set and before dawn breaks.

The Eta Aquarids which come from Comet Halley will be visible from April 20 to May 21.

Related: NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, considered huge risk to Earth

These meteors are known for their incredible speed, traveling at nearly 41 miles per second as they enter Earth's atmosphere.

To best view the Eta Aquarids meteor shower astronomers recommend watching during the early hours of the morning, just before dawn.

There will be several exciting astronomical events to observe in April.

On the evening of Thursday, April, the Moon will align with the planet Jupiter

Later in the month, from April 11 to 12, the Moon and Mars will line up with the twin stars Castor and Pollux, creating a remarkable celestial arrangement.

Related: SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit

YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more
YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more
Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report