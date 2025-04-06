Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display

Sky gazers are in for a treat as two meteor showers will occur at the same time in April.
During the month, particularly from April 20 to 26, people in the Northern Hemisphere can witness two meteor showers happening simultaneously, the Lyrids and the Eta Aquarids.
These meteors, referred to as fireballs, will be visible in the sky.
The Lyrids come from Comet Thatcher and reach their peak in late April, with around 18 meteors per hour being visible.
To see the Lyrids meteor shower clearly, viewers should watch during the darkest part of the night, after the moon has set and before dawn breaks.
The Eta Aquarids which come from Comet Halley will be visible from April 20 to May 21.
These meteors are known for their incredible speed, traveling at nearly 41 miles per second as they enter Earth's atmosphere.
To best view the Eta Aquarids meteor shower astronomers recommend watching during the early hours of the morning, just before dawn.
There will be several exciting astronomical events to observe in April.
On the evening of Thursday, April, the Moon will align with the planet Jupiter
Later in the month, from April 11 to 12, the Moon and Mars will line up with the twin stars Castor and Pollux, creating a remarkable celestial arrangement.
