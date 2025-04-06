Sci-Tech

YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more

YouTube's latest update allows users to transform any image into a sticker using AI

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more
YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more

YouTube has introduced a few significant updates to its Shorts product, including changes to how views are counted while the Partner Program eligibility remains similar.

The video-sharing platform now features cutting-edge Shorts video editing tools, such as the latest templates and the capability to transform pictures into stickers using artificial intelligence (AI).

These changes have been executed based on creator feedback. 

Related: YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels

Now, the moment a user watches a Short video, it will be registered as a view, removing the old requirement to watch the Short for a couple of seconds to count it as a view.

In addition, YouTube has rolled out the latest metric for Partner Program eligibility, which is known as “engaged views.” This will be available to creators via YouTube Analytics.

For eligibility, a creator is required to have an account with 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours or 10 million public Shorts views.

To withdraw payments, creators are required to earn up to $100 through Google AdSense.

This significant move aims to empower creators with more tools to streamline the Shorts creation process.

Related: YouTube Music introduces customisation of AI radios and thumbnail uploads 

Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth