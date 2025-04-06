YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more

YouTube has introduced a few significant updates to its Shorts product, including changes to how views are counted while the Partner Program eligibility remains similar.
The video-sharing platform now features cutting-edge Shorts video editing tools, such as the latest templates and the capability to transform pictures into stickers using artificial intelligence (AI).
These changes have been executed based on creator feedback.
Now, the moment a user watches a Short video, it will be registered as a view, removing the old requirement to watch the Short for a couple of seconds to count it as a view.
In addition, YouTube has rolled out the latest metric for Partner Program eligibility, which is known as “engaged views.” This will be available to creators via YouTube Analytics.
For eligibility, a creator is required to have an account with 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours or 10 million public Shorts views.
To withdraw payments, creators are required to earn up to $100 through Google AdSense.
This significant move aims to empower creators with more tools to streamline the Shorts creation process.
