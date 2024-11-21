Trending

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3

Netflix show ‘Mismatched’ season 3 will release on December 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have finally announced the release date of the third season of their romantic show Mismatched.

The Netflix show promises more drama, romance, and unforgettable moments in the viral trailer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the online streaming giant posted a clip of the on-screen couple and penned, “WE HAVE A DATE!!! Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!”

Notably, Mismatched season 3 will release on December 13, 2024.

The popular show stars Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Rohit and Prajakta in the prominent roles.

Shortly after the announcement was made about the release date, fans could not control their excitement and flooded the comment section on social media.

A fan wrote, "FINALLY! Can't wait to binge #Mismatched! The wait is over!"

Another commented, "Yaaas, it's here! Ready to dive back into the world of Mismatched!"

“Release day is here! Let's get cozy and obsess over #Mismatched!,” the third noted.

Mismatched 3 will continue the story of Dimple and Rishi, who will navigating more intricate issues as they reconnect after three years apart.

The upcoming season will explore how their relationship evolves while they chase personal goals and face emotional challenges.

