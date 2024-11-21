Coachella 2025 to feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, in headliner slots

Coachella 2025 is set to dazzle music fans with an electrifying lineup, featuring iconic headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.
According to the Variety, the famous U.S. music festival officially announced its star-studded line-up for the upcoming year which is set to happen in April 2025.
The report revealed that the Blood Marry singer is the first headliner of the 24th instalment of the desert festival, which will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.
This will mark Gaga’s second appearance at Coachella as a performer.
In 2017 the Bad Romance Singer performed replacing pregnant Beyoncé, who’d been booked for Coachella but pulled out months before the festival on the advice of her doctor.
Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Anitta, Benson Boone, FKA Twigs, Clairo, Zedd, Junior H, Jennie, Glorilla, Lisa, Mustard, Ivan Cornejo, Kraftwerk, Shaboozey, The Go-Gos and many more, will also perform at the festival.
To note, the Fortnight singer, who is second on the list, unintentionally confirmed his appearance at Coachella on Tuesday after announcing his 2025 Big Ass Stadium Tour which included unannounced dates for Coachella.
Scott is positioned as the fourth headliner, taking the same floating position that No Doubt held in 2024.
For the unversed, the Coachella 2024 was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, No Doubt and Tyler, the Creator.