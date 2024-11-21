Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is might ready to welcome baby with Taylor Swift!
While hosting Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end playfully hinted at his desire for parenthood.
During the show celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick claimed that fatherhood makes you wiser, to which Kelce responded with a smirk.
“Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?” he jokingly said.
Fitzpatrick replied “Just have a baby,” as the audience cheered and laughed.
Reacting to Kelce’s cure desire, one fan wrote, “Not Travis blushing.”
While another noted, “Babies again on Travis’ mind.”
In April, the NFL star, who’s currently dating Taylor Swift, has opened up about his potential children’ name on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
“I might name my first kid Conan,” he said, adding that the inspiration came from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 film, Conan the Barbarian.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after secretly dating for months.