Khloé Kardashian ‘secretly hoping’ for Tristan Thompson reconciliation 

Khloe Kardashian's love life has been a subject of concern for her loved ones after her split from Tristan Thompson in 2022.
Now, a source has revealed that her family has been pressuring her to give another chance to someone and break free from her lonely rut but Khloe is holding on to hope for Tristan reunion.
“This has been an ongoing worry for her family because they don’t think it’s healthy. Six months ago, she promised Kim [Kardashian] that she was going to get out there with her and go on dates and meet guys but then anytime an opportunity came up, Khloé shut it down,” the insider told In Touch.
They further added, “She says when the time is right she’ll meet someone naturally but a lot of people in her life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again.”
According to the source, The Kardashians’ star is "secretly hoping" for Tristan Thompson reconciliation.
“The big worry is that she’s secretly holding out hope that things will work out with Tristan, which she swears isn’t the case, but her actions tell a different story. It’s sad to see her stuck in this rut and her sisters are all saying they’re going to find a way to snap her out of it.”
Khloe Kardashian's first met Tristan Thompson, in 2016 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friend Brandon Jennings.
Since then, he cheated on her multiple times, including once just days before their daughter, True, was born.