'I’m A Celebrity' star Tulisa Contostavlos comes out as demisexual

The I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star Tulisa Contostavlos has made shocking confession about her sexuality.
During the ongoing season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, the singer revealed that she identifies as a demisexual.
"I believe I'm demisexual- I need a deep emotional bond with someone. I need actual depth. I'm a slow burner and have been celibate for over three years," she confessed.
Contostavlos further added that she rarely uses dating apps and has never been on a traditional date.
"I'm not an overly sexualized person. For me, it's all about the connection and the emotions I share with someone, which then makes me want to express them in that way," she said to a fellow I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, demisexuality, the term originated in 2006, is "a sexual orientation in which a person feels sexually attracted to someone only after they've developed a close emotional bond with them.”
Tulisa Contostavlos Husband:
Tulisa Contostavlos is currently single. Last year, the singer revealed she has been celibate for two years while looking for a meaningful romance.
Tulisa Contostavlos Dating Timeline:
Previously, Contostavlos dated N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, whose real name is Richard Rawson, from 2010 to February 2012.
However, Contostavlos quickly moved on from Fazer and had brief flings with Unbroken star Jack O'Connell, Shameless actor Jody Latham and footballer Danny Simpson in 2012 during the rise of her X Factor fame.
In 2014, Contostavlos dated multimillionaire playboy Costas Panayiotou, which also did not work out and the couple broke up afte a few months.
Her most recent public relationship was with David King, the nephew and music producer of icon Cher, in 2017.
Tulisa Contostavlos Age:
Tulisa Contostavlos was born on July 13, 1988 in Camden Town, London, England, UK and celebrated her 36th birthday in 2024.