Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors

Katie Price has been dating the 'Married At First Sight' star since February

  • November 21, 2024
Katie Price has finally stepped forward to address the swirling rumours of a ninth marriage proposal.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the American TV personality responded to the claims that suggested she's planning on proposing to her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

However, Price has been romantically involved with the Married At First Sight star since February.

The rumours about Price and JJ’s engagement ignited the reports surfaced that the model was planning to spend a special first Christmas with her beau.

The source told OK, "It’s their first Christmas together as an official couple. Katie wants it to be really special and magical — to make a really big deal of it. She absolutely loves Christmas. It’s a really special time for her, especially with the kids.”

They went on to say, “A proposal to JJ would be perfect for that, so she is really considering it.”

Notably, the claim of a proposal was refuted by the Price as a source close to her told MailOnline that a Christmas proposal would not happen.

"No, Katie's not planning on proposing," they insisted.

To note, the reports came after Price faced allegations of being interested in her current partner JJ Slater while she was still involved with her former partner Carl Woods.

