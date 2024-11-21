Entertainment

Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS

The Rhode founder, who welcomes newborn with Justin Bieber, will turn 28 on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  November 21, 2024
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS

Hailey Bieber offered a sneak peek into her pre-birthday festivities with close friend Lori Harvey.

The Rhode founder, who will turn 28 on November 22, shared adorable glimpses of her pre-birthday celebration with her pal.

Hailey took to her Instagram story section on Wednesday to share a picture of her intimated birthday celebration.

In a shared snap, “Happy Birthday Hailey,” was written on a glass plate with icing, fruit and chocolate.

Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS

Hailey, a doting mother of Jack Blue Bieber, then reshared Harvey’s photo on her story, showcasing Hailey as she leaned her head on her hand while enjoying fruit from the "Happy Birthday" plate.

Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS

The image showed the model in a happy and relaxed mood as she smiled at the camera while wearing chic round glasses.

In a shared picture, Hailey donned a large navy jacket and she styled her hair in a straight middle parting.

To note, the cute pre-birthday photo came after Hailey attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour with Kendall Jenner on Sunday, November 17.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber married in 2018 and 2019, and had their first child, Jack, in August 2024.

