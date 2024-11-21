Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED

Luke Bryan shared a heartwarming update on his friendship with Katy Perry and her toddler daughter.
During a conversation with E! News at the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville, on Wednesday, the Play It Again singer revealed that he is still close to Perry despite her departure from American Idol.
"Katy and I text every now and then. Being on that show with her for seven years, me and her and Orlando, we all developed a great friendship together,” he told the outlet.
Bryan also revealed an adorable nickname which Perry’s 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove calls him.
"It's always nice to see how they're doing and see how Daisy's doing. And maybe Daisy will call me Uncle Luke for a long time,” he added.
Recently, Daisy Dove made her music debut with Perry’s seventh studio album 143’s last track, Wonder.
She begins the song with her little voice, singing, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?”
She then returns to conclude the song with, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder? / Someday, when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?”
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, on Aug. 26, 2020.