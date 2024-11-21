Entertainment

Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce

The 'Maleficent' star shared that "nothing else matters" to her as much as being a mom

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her unwavering devotion to motherhood, declaring that "nothing else matters" to her as much as being a mom.

While conversing with Michael on Good Morning America to discuss her new film Maria, the actress and mom of six expressed her love for being a mother.

"It's my happiness," Jolie said of motherhood, adding, "You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters."

Notably, the Maleficent star shares Maddox, 23 Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In her film Maria, Jolie worked with her sons Maddox and Pax, calling it an "amazing" experience.

The actress quiped that her children were disappointed when she rehearsed in her home and learnt how to sing opera in order to be ready for the part.

"All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare," Jolie said.

To note, Jolie’s remarks came after walked the red carpet at the Governor's Awards in Los Angeles, California along with her teenage son Knox.

The mother-son duo turned heads with chic looks as Jolie wore a long cream and gold dress, posing arm-in-arm with her son, who sported a shaved head and black suit.

