Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations

The exciting news comes after Billie Eilish won an Academy Award and seven Grammy nominations this year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Billie Eilish has been crowned Apple Music's Artist of the Year for second time following her first win in 2019.

The Birds of a Feather singer won the prestigious honor due to her “extraordinary impact throughout 2024," winning an Academy Award and two Grammys for her Barbie soundtrack contributions.

Before dropping her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie penned an emotional song What Was I Made For Her for the blockbuster film.

“From the moment we first heard Ocean Eyes nearly a decade ago, we've been fans and champions of Billie's work,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music's senior director of content and editorial said of Eilish.

She further said, “It's always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what's been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn't just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely.”

“It's that she's blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has — on her own terms, in her own way,” Newman added.

This exciting news comes after Billie Eilish won an Academy Award and seven Grammy nominations this year.

