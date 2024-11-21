P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’

P!nk’s Summer Carnival and Trustfall Tour has finally come to an end after 17 months!
The Just Give Me a Reason singer took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to express her gratitude and emotions to her 4 million fans.
“And just like that... it’s over. 131 shows. 98 cities. 15 countries. 4 million people. A lifetime of memories,” she wrote alongside a behind-the-scene clip of her tour.
Pink further added, “This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It’s the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I’ve ever put on. It’s been really, really hard, but every moment has been worth it for the memories we’ve created together.”
To note, the pop superstar kicked off her massive trek of Summer Carnival and Trustfall Tour shows in June 2023, and finally wrapped it on November 20.
“Thank you to the old and new faces. Watching you sing with me every night sets my soul on fire. I hope I’ve done the same for you,” she expressed in the caption.
Pink concluded her long heartfelt thank you note with penning, “Until we meet again x.”
According to Billboard, the Summer Carnival shows had grossed $469.3 million, meanwhile while the Trustfall Tour earned $60.8 million.