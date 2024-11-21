Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot

Selena Gomez delighted fans with a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, calling it "one of her favourites" in a heartfelt social media post.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Only Murder In The Building star shared a string of snaps from her recent interview and photoshoot for the Perfect Magzine.
She wrote the caption, “Ok sorry for another one lol but I have to thank Paul Rudd and @theperfectmagazine for an amazing shoot and interview! It was one of my favorite shoots!!”
The carousel of snaps started with a monochrome portrait of Gomez, standing against the wall while donning a white lace outfit.
Another striking photo showcased the Calm Down singer in a bold and edgy look, donning a sleek black outfit paired with vibrant blue eye makeup and dramatic dark orange lips.
In a shared series of images, Gomez, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, can be seen wearing a white towel and a black leather cap, posing with a cheeky smile.
The Single Soon singer also shared her different looks from the shoot in one she sported a blue fur mini, while in another snap she exuded elegance in a black lace outfit.
She capped off the carousel with a cover photo of the magazine, showcasing Gomez in elegance as she wore a black leather jacket over a grey midriff top.
To note, this post came shortly after she shared a string of snaps from her recent appearance at the ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event, held in Los Angeles.