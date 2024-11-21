Entertainment

Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot

Selena Gomez’s 'Emilia' Pérez recently made its debut on Netflix in the US, UK and Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot

Selena Gomez delighted fans with a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, calling it "one of her favourites" in a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Only Murder In The Building star shared a string of snaps from her recent interview and photoshoot for the Perfect Magzine.

She wrote the caption, “Ok sorry for another one lol but I have to thank Paul Rudd and @theperfectmagazine for an amazing shoot and interview! It was one of my favorite shoots!!”

The carousel of snaps started with a monochrome portrait of Gomez, standing against the wall while donning a white lace outfit.


Another striking photo showcased the Calm Down singer in a bold and edgy look, donning a sleek black outfit paired with vibrant blue eye makeup and dramatic dark orange lips.

In a shared series of images, Gomez, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, can be seen wearing a white towel and a black leather cap, posing with a cheeky smile.

The Single Soon singer also shared her different looks from the shoot in one she sported a blue fur mini, while in another snap she exuded elegance in a black lace outfit.

She capped off the carousel with a cover photo of the magazine, showcasing Gomez in elegance as she wore a black leather jacket over a grey midriff top.

To note, this post came shortly after she shared a string of snaps from her recent appearance at the ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event, held in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Khloé Kardashian ‘secretly hoping’ for Tristan Thompson reconciliation
Khloé Kardashian ‘secretly hoping’ for Tristan Thompson reconciliation
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS
Hailey Bieber posts sweet moments from pre-birthday bash: PICS
Coachella 2025 to feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, in headliner slots
Coachella 2025 to feature Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, in headliner slots
Top Hollywood couples who welcomed babies in 2024
Top Hollywood couples who welcomed babies in 2024
'I’m A Celebrity' star Tulisa Contostavlos comes out as demisexual
'I’m A Celebrity' star Tulisa Contostavlos comes out as demisexual
Maee Rozayy gives glimpses of her precious bond with kids
Maee Rozayy gives glimpses of her precious bond with kids