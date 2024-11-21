Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career

Yumna Zaidi is hyping her costar Usama Khan over his stellar career!
On Tuesday, November 19, the Sunn Mere Dil actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of some stunning photos from his UK getaway, on which his Qarz E Jaan costar was quick to comment.
“This song and the person i like to block whenever she calls me late at night,” wrote the actor in the caption of the post.
Yumna Zaidi, who is known for her jolly personality, swiftly dropped a hyping comment, gushing over her handsome costar's skyrocketing career.
“Wednesday, Thursday,Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” commented the Tere Bin actress, citing the days on which Khan’s TV dramas air.
Replying to the comment, Usama Khan penned, “Hahaha – bohat thak gae Bhaiii saabbb, Monday Tuesday Rest.”
The Nayab actor’s fans also dropped their comments on the duo’s exchange of words.
“Looking gorgeous together,” wrote one.
Another laughed, “Hahaha, I also noticed the same.”
A third gushed, “Yes Usama is doing v well.”
“’Qarz e Jaan’ follows the story of Nishwa, a young woman whose life is marked by unforeseen struggles that lead her into a fierce battle for justice. Challenged by external forces, familial dynamics and inner conflicts, Nishwa embodies resilience as she confronts the darkness that threatens to consume her,” read the drama plot on the airing channel’s website.
Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan have also worked in a coming-of-age sports drama film, Nayab, which was released this January.