Trending

Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career

Usama Khan and Yumna Zaidi are working together in TV drama ‘Qarz E Jaan’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career

Yumna Zaidi is hyping her costar Usama Khan over his stellar career!

On Tuesday, November 19, the Sunn Mere Dil actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of some stunning photos from his UK getaway, on which his Qarz E Jaan costar was quick to comment.

“This song and the person i like to block whenever she calls me late at night,” wrote the actor in the caption of the post.

Yumna Zaidi, who is known for her jolly personality, swiftly dropped a hyping comment, gushing over her handsome costar's skyrocketing career.

“Wednesday, Thursday,Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” commented the Tere Bin actress, citing the days on which Khan’s TV dramas air.

Replying to the comment, Usama Khan penned, “Hahaha – bohat thak gae Bhaiii saabbb, Monday Tuesday Rest.”

The Nayab actor’s fans also dropped their comments on the duo’s exchange of words.

“Looking gorgeous together,” wrote one.

Another laughed, “Hahaha, I also noticed the same.”

A third gushed, “Yes Usama is doing v well.”

“’Qarz e Jaan’ follows the story of Nishwa, a young woman whose life is marked by unforeseen struggles that lead her into a fierce battle for justice. Challenged by external forces, familial dynamics and inner conflicts, Nishwa embodies resilience as she confronts the darkness that threatens to consume her,” read the drama plot on the airing channel’s website.

Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan have also worked in a coming-of-age sports drama film, Nayab, which was released this January.

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH
Salman Khan arrives to vote amid Maharashtra elections in tight security
Salman Khan arrives to vote amid Maharashtra elections in tight security
Diljit Dosanjh fuels excitement with latest announcement
Diljit Dosanjh fuels excitement with latest announcement
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens 'belated' birthday wish for wife Naimal Khawar
AR Rahman gets candid about 'arranged marriage' with Saira Banu
AR Rahman gets candid about 'arranged marriage' with Saira Banu
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take big step after daughter Dua's birth
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take big step after daughter Dua's birth
Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan, fans react
Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan, fans react
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations