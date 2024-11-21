Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan

Minal Khan shared some glimpses of her 26th birthday celebration with family without twin sister Aiman Khan.
The Khan sisters were born on November 20, 1998, and they share two brothers Maaz Khan, Huzaifa Khan and Hammad Khan.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Minal posted pictures from her birthday vacation in Thailand.
She captioned the adorable post, “Birthday celebrations with my heart & soul.”
In one frame, the Sun Yaara actress was posing with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram along with son Muhammed Hassan Ikram in front of elephants.
Moreover, her sister Aiman also posted a tribute post on their birthdays.
She made a collage of all the heartwarming moments they shared together and wrote “happiest birthday.”
Minal has reached heights of fame through her hit drama serials including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Hasad. Jalan and Ishq Hai.
On the other hand, Aiman also celebrated her 26th birthday with husband Muneeb Butt.
She posted heartfelt pictures from the celebrations and wrote, “Thankyou for all your lovely wishes. Missing my better half on our birthday a little too much.”
On the personal front, Aiman married actor Muneeb in 2018 and shares two daughters, Amal and Miraal, with him.