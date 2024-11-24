King Charles to welcome new family member with Queen Camilla?

King Charles has shared an exciting plan in a rare personal moment during the Royal Variety Performance!
During the monarch’s latest appearance on the Royal Variety, Charles, while talking to hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, revealed that he and Queen Camilla are planning to welcome a new family member.
The king shared that he along with the queen are considering the thought of getting a new dog.
This thought comes after Queen Camilla’s beloved dog Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, who was a cherished member of the royal household since 2011, died on November 18, 2024.
After knowing about King Charles’ plan, Alan stated that it was his first time meeting the king, which was met with Amanda’s astonishment who was quick to ask, “Is it?”
Alan continued, "It’s the first time I met him and he was so sweet and he apologised for [the Queen] not being here."
"He was very sweet and I said we definitely earned our £1 that we got paid. And he said yes, they got you popping up in every single thing. Then we mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggy,” added Amanda.
Notably, Queen Camilla withdrew her appearance from the event at eleventh hour due to her health woes.