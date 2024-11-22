Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina carpenter has finally wrapped up her North American leg of the mega-successful Short n’ Sweet tour.
On Thursday night, the Please Please Please crooner shared all her favourite moments from the tour and penned an emotional note for her fans and crew.
She captioned the post, "That’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet tour!!!!! I have always dreamt of bringing this tour to life but it was even better than i could have imagined because of every crowd that showed up and gave 100% of their energy and time. best dressed crowds on the market.”
Sabrina noted that she could not ask for better fans, they brought the funniest signs she had ever seen.
The Espresso singer added, “I love you so so dearly, thank you to my hard working cast and crew that makes this show what it is. the attention to detail, the professionalism, and each and every personality on and off stage is what makes the SNS show so special.”
In the first frame, she can be seen walking in her iconic pink mini-dress.
Another frame showed Sabrina taking a picture with her crew members on stage.
“Cry because it’s over for now… but we can’t wait to see you in the new year Europe,” she concluded the post.
Notably, Sabrina’s UK/European leg of Short n' Sweet Tour will start on March 4, 2025.