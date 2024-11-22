Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit

Ryan Reynolds and Barack Obama were among the renowned celebrities who spoke at Sportico Summit in Doha.
After the event, the Deadpool & Wolverine star greeted the former U.S President and took picture with him.
On Thursday night, he also posted a couple of pictures from the 72 hours golf trip on social media.
Ryan penned, “72 hours in Doha, Qatar felt like ten minutes. Doha is one of the all time greats. I barely scratched the surface of sights to see. One of the objectives was to meet students at the Doha Film Institute.”
The Deadpool actor added, “They come from all over the world to study at DFI and grow into the next generation of filmmakers. We talked about failure, winning and the film business. We spoke about giving yourself permission to suck. You can’t be great at anything unless you’re first willing to “embrace the suck”.”
Blake Lively’s husband spoke about “heavy hitters” and “technology to lower league football to Teletubbies” during the summit.
Obama was also invited on stage to talk about politics at the event.
“Thank you @sportico for putting this event together. Thank you, @erika for the excellent chat. And thanks to Doha, Qatar and my friends who are growing this magic place. Be back soon,” he concluded.
The first frame showed Ryan posing with students at the Doha Film Institute.
In another snaps he could be seen standing beside Obama.