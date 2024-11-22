Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star and the former U.S President Obama spoke at Sportico Summit in Doha

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit
Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit

Ryan Reynolds and Barack Obama were among the renowned celebrities who spoke at Sportico Summit in Doha.

After the event, the Deadpool & Wolverine star greeted the former U.S President and took picture with him.

On Thursday night, he also posted a couple of pictures from the 72 hours golf trip on social media.

Ryan penned, “72 hours in Doha, Qatar felt like ten minutes. Doha is one of the all time greats. I barely scratched the surface of sights to see. One of the objectives was to meet students at the Doha Film Institute.”

The Deadpool actor added, “They come from all over the world to study at DFI and grow into the next generation of filmmakers. We talked about failure, winning and the film business. We spoke about giving yourself permission to suck. You can’t be great at anything unless you’re first willing to “embrace the suck”.”

Blake Lively’s husband spoke about “heavy hitters” and “technology to lower league football to Teletubbies” during the summit.

Obama was also invited on stage to talk about politics at the event.


“Thank you @sportico for putting this event together. Thank you, @erika for the excellent chat. And thanks to Doha, Qatar and my friends who are growing this magic place. Be back soon,” he concluded.

The first frame showed Ryan posing with students at the Doha Film Institute.

In another snaps he could be seen standing beside Obama.

Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech
Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech
John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier
John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance