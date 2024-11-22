Entertainment

John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier

The ‘Big Shot’ actor wore a bald cap to express ‘solidarity’ with his cancer-battling pal Dave Coulier

  • November 22, 2024
John Stamos is addressing the critics over his bald cap moment with pal Dave Coulier!

On Monday, the Big Shot actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos where he was captured with his former costar and longtime friend, Coulier, wearing a bald cap to show support to his cancer-battling pal, who had his head shaved due to the disease.

However, this heartfelt gesture of Stamos landed him in hot waters as critics were quick to slam him for not actually shaving his head to express solidarity.

During his recent conversation with TMZ, the actor broke silence on the criticism and stated that he tries his best not to read the comments.

“I don’t look at stuff [online]. I swear most of the time I don’t, but this one really hurt me mainly because I didn’t understand it,” said John Stamos.

He continued, “But the point is that I’m embarrassed for people that they waste time on this when all I was doing was cheering up a friend, and I’m sorry — I started to say ‘I’m sorry,’ I’m not sorry.”

The Muppets Haunted Mansion actor also shared the reason why he could not shave his head and said that he is filming for a new show and is not allowed to cut his hair due to shooting obligations, even though he really wanted to.

To note, John Stamos and Dave Coulier worked together in 1987 sitcom Full House.

