Sonakshi Sinha heaps praise on Zaheer's family ahead of first anniversary  

Sonakshi Sinha made heartfelt remarks for her husband Zaheer Iqbal's family a few months before their first wedding anniversary.
The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024, recently appeared in a live YouTube session where they answered their fans’ questions.
During the Question and Answer session, one fan randomly asked Sonakshi about the difference she felt between her and Zaheer's home.
In response, the Dabangg actress said, "As a daughter, I was very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law’s house, they treat me like more than a daughter."
"I feel I’m truly blessed to have found in-laws like that. Because they also feel the responsibility that another person’s daughter has come into their home," she explained.
The 37-year-old Indian actress further noted that Zaheer's family go "extra mile" to make her feel comfortable in their home.
"They just make me feel like I have always lived here and I’ve been born in this house and I am the daughter of this house," the Rowdy Rathore actor.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to celebrate their first marriage anniversary on June 23, 2025.